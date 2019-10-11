Fixin’ for a Fright? Maui’s Headless Paniolo’s got a story for y’all…

Howdy folks, if it’s Friday night and y’all are fixin’ to get spooked and have a rip roarin’ good time out on one of Maui’s finest pieces of earth well do I have good news for y’all. Up above Hanzawa’s at Awalau Farm they got a purdy wild sunset hoedown goin’ down where you can howl at the moon and hear some spooky ghost stories about some of Maui’s natural history. We call it the Haunted Hike and it goes down every Friday night at 6pm in them hills above Hanzawa’s.

Each of these tours is taken care of by your Ghostly Guide on a li’l piece of land he calls his home that’s been decked out with the finest spooky Halloween themed decor this island’s ever seen. Each li’l piece has been immaculately polished and manicured to perfection for your hiking pleasure.

Now what is it y’all are expecting to see? Well without spoilin’ too much of the fun by spillin’ the beans I can give ya a li’l taste of what’s to come. A lot of what’s been goin’ on here doesn’t necessarily get writ down in them schoolbooks, so fortunately my dear pardner Jeremy can give ya li’l old school storytellin’ ‘bout the history of Maui’s industry.

See back in the day we had a lot of folks doin some real hard work in order to make sure that all these li’l keiki can have a big ol’ bowl of somethin’ whenever the hankerins may come. Most unfarchenately some of these guys didn’t make it through some of the hard times so their starrys mighta not ever seen the light of day without a little outside appreciation. So we got our orator givin’ you a li’l idea of what was really goin’ down way back when.

These spirits that float around in the hills are still kickin’ and every once in a while they come out to play, especially around this time of year for folks in the right state of mind. So we play off that a li’l and give y’all our closest interpretation of what some of the local spirits might do when they got all that time on their hands. Some of the ancient animals that used to roam around the island back before they were hunted to extinction, we wrassled up and threw in a little pen for y’all to hee and haw at. So we got ancient animals, ghosts, fairies, and a few mythical creatures mixed in to give y’all an experience you won’t forget.

This year is the first one where we’re lettin’ the keiki come along with their folks so if your li’l whippersnappers got a little restless energy and a budding mind to indulge in some imagination I think they’ll really dig it. It’s just a li’l spooky and it’s contact free so their safety is paramount and taken care of.

Come see me, the Headless Paniolo on the trip. I’ll be one of the first severed heads you get to see on the way. I got a real good story to tell y’all about the Bull of the Forest that took out some of my folks way back when, and the darned coconut that took me out of this world and into the next one. It was a sad state of affairs, but I soon realized I was lucky enough to stick around these parts every once in a while to share with you my story.

To find this magical haunt visit Hauntedhaikuhike.com or send an email to [email protected] We’ll be holding these every Friday night ‘til Oct 25 by reservation only, so plan ahead if you wanna get spooked! See you there… if you ain’t too scared.

Jackson Dabney is an actor in the Haunted Ha‘iku Hike and plays the Headless Paniolo.