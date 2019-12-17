Buy Local on Maui Best Maui Gifts Holiday Gift Guide

Shop small business and support local makers



We have all seen what disregard powerful companies have for small communities, but what you may not know is those companies exist in a wide network of brands. Buying a toy, a tee, or tool from a big box store does more than export dollars off the island, it supports the corporations that favor profit over safe and clean communities. Now, doing the research on each and every brand can be exhausting, so that’s where we come in. Here are several gift ideas that come from small Maui businesses and local brands to satisfy Santa and stuff all the stockings. Ho Ho Ho!



Maui Sugar Scrub

A sweet gift doesn’t always have to melt in your mouth. Satoko Takahashi uses the Japanese method of fermentation to release enzymes from local fruit from her yard to make the most skin softening scrubs you can find. These bespoke sugar scrubs come in lots of fun flavors like liliko‘i, mango bread, and mojito. Mauisugarbabe.com



If the Shoe Fits

A hand-made shoe can last a lifetime because you can repair them too. Same goes for belts. Forget the plastic fast fashion slippah that will clog the landfill once you flat tire. Teri Edmonds makes custom shoes, in all sizes. Kahului. Teriedmonds.com/



Maui Honey

There are some bees right now, hard at work making honey on Maui. There are a few beekeepers that collect, jar, and sell this sweet stuff. Maui Honey is good on everything. Head over to the local farmers market, health food store, or independent market to buy local honey and make your holiday a sweet one. Mauibeefarm.com



Mermaid lifestyle

Everyone should be wearing a mermaid enamel pin from Wings. They come in several adorable styles, tiny enough to embellish daily life. Wings also has mermaid patches, gorgeous collage shirts featuring vintage Hawaiian prints, and original jewelry designs. Pa‘ia. Wingshawaii.com



Silky Chocolates

Sweet Paradise Chocolate Wailea Boutique does the best high quality boxed chocolate displays. You can customize flavors if you like, or pick up pre-packed selections. Wailea.

CBD & Electrolytes

Hydration and cannabinoids go hand and hand. Who knew? Keep hydration levels optimum with the Elete electrolyte drops you just add to your glass of water or water bottle. Then treat pain and other symptoms with CBD Daily creams and serums. Wailuku. Iaoacupuncture.com.



Coffee and Chocolates

Buy incredible Hawaiʻi coffee beans and combine that with some locally grown Waialua Estate chocolate bars and you have Christmas in the bag. Maui Coffee Roasters even packs them full of all the holiday cheer in pretty lauhala baskets. Kahului. Maui Coffee Roasters.



OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

Original photography

Ray Masters has taken his love for color and graphics and blown up flowers and water for a very unique photographic experience. Raymasters.com



Quartz and Pearls

Inspired by beach and sand, these leather, quartz, and pearl wrap bracelets made by Ocean Jazz are guaranteed for one year. Any mishaps during the year and they will fix it right as rain for a small fee. It’s such a good feeling knowing it was made here and will have a long life. Oceanjazzmaui.com



Spicy Sauce

We all have a friend or two that love spicy flavors. Stop in at Tutu’s Pantry and you will be well rewarded with a huge selection of Maui origin goodies and lots of great hot sauces too. Kihei. Tutuspantry.com



Viking Water Pipe

I mean why not, right? This water pipe looks badass with its Viking touches. The glass at Pa‘ia’s HiTides 808 is handmade and extremely creative. Pa‘ia. Hitides808.com



Wood Vessel

Every bowl turned is unique, the wisdom of the wood featured in its design. The tree is immortalized as indoor decor. Maui Hands. Islandwide.



Gift Pure Gold

The ultimate Maui treat! Did you know you can ship a pineapple to the mainland? The Pineapple Store and the Maui Gold farm in Hali‘imaile (Maui Pineapple Tours) will ship fresh pineapple home, or pack it up for you to take on a plane. Pa‘ia, Hali‘imaile. Mauipineapplestore.com



Wrist Hugs

The gem and stone beaded bracelets by Kimi Pea have different levels of energy and texture, and she loves to create them with mana. Kimipeakreations.com



Rainbow Vibes

Looking for a rainbow that never stops shining bright? This Hawaiian print quilt created by Lillie Yvette will light up any room. Maui Hands. Islandwide



Glass Nigiri

Sushi or smokes? Why separate the two when you can pack a bowl in this surprisingly realistic-looking nigiri made by Empire Pipes. Lahaina. Westside Vibes.



Origami Earrings

Get the fashionista in your life paper origami expertly folded and hanging from your ears. So original! Only made on Maui. Pa‘ia. Aquadelics.com



Shell Sculpture

The sea inspired shapes designed by Schauss Glassblowing will blow your mind! Whales, octopi, and shells are just some of the forms you can find at Martin MacArthur, Sargents, Pueo, and Hana Coast Galleries. Islandwide.



Shine On

A trip to the Mercantile in Makawao will check all the boxes. Recyclable, water resistant, and eco-friendly cosmetic bags, Pala’au Healing Goat Milk Soap made on Maui, local stamped message bangles, the tiniest delicate beach glass mobile, and soy candles are all super gifts or stocking stuffers. Makawao. Mercantile.



Local Authors

Check local bookstores and gift shops for books by local authors, like Sheila the Curious Sheep, a new keiki book by Nansy Phleger, launching at the Lahaina Town Friday Party. Look for authors like Elaine Gallant (The 5th C – A CIA Thriller), Malia Bohlin (Left Turn at Hiva Oa), Howard Fields (High Crimes and Misdemeanors), and Linda Lyerly with the three children’s books she wrote and illustrated. Lahaina Visitor Center and Maui Friends of the Library.



Positive Vibes

This leafy and embossed ceramic vessel with a positive message will glam any desk or table. Extra points if you fill it with local flora and fauna. Lahaina. Mind’s Eye Interior.



Puppy Love

Get your favorite furry some local lavender farm shampoo and conditioner. Good for their skin and coat – what’s more, it’s aromatherapeutic too. Don’t worry, a stop at Green Ti’s gift shop will yield goodies for the whole family, great gardeners lotions, skin spritzs and scrubs. While you are at it pick up some gift certificates for massage services too. Wailuku. Green Ti.





Recycled duds

The “reuse, recycle” mantra is strong at our local consignment shops. Stop by to find treasures beyond anything you can find in a big box store. Wailuku. Cut Market.



Bootzie Candles

Bootzie oils for the skin have been a fan favorite, and now you can burn these dreamy scents in candles too! Wailea. Enchantress Gallery.



Luscious Lingerie

Perfection is more than a lingerie shop. They have an amazing selection of undergarments, but their edge is in their fitting service. You will get a customized perfect fit. Perfection Bra Fitting Salon.



Carved Bowl Candle

Take your sleigh to the Kihei Kalama Village where Maui Nani Pacifica is chock full of fine handcrafted locally made luxury bath and body products. We loved these scented candles in natural wood bowls. Their monkey tree ornaments are awesome too. Kihei. Maui Nani Pacifica.



Stylin Swimwear

You can’t go wrong buying the beach bunny a swimsuit from Pakaloha. Cute one pieces, surf ready bikinis, and sun’s out bum’s out styles. Pa‘ia.



