Apocalypse World Tour: The Ultimate Zombie Experience at Maui Paintball

The Apocalypse World Tour: The Ultimate Zombie Experience will happen at Maui Paintball on Friday, May 11 and Saturday, May 12. The tour has been traveling the U.S. and will stop on the Valley Isle to give you a chance to hunt zombies. Zombie fanatics will start in a mini-escape room, which you’ll need to survive before you can enter the apocalyptic nightmare. Then you’ll navigate through a wasteland–armed with an infrared military training weapon–while shooting your way out through a horde of flesh hungry zombies. Ticket price includes 500 rounds of ammunition. $34.99. Maui Paintball, (814 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Olowalu); 808-866-7034; Apocalypseworldtour.com

Photo courtesy of Facebook/ICombat