Aliens and Astronauts: Maui’s 16th ArT=Mixx will not disappoint

“Expect to see lots of aliens, astronauts and galactic vixens,” said Neida Bagerter, the gallery director at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center, when I asked her about this week’s ArT=Mixx.

Add a hefty dose of music, fashion and dance, sprinkle in some visual, video and performance art, include some interactive art-making, and add the colorful residents of Maui… and you’ve got yourself an ArT=Mixx.

Twice a year, the MACC opens its doors for a free night of interactive art, performances and mingling with a diverse crowd. ArT=Mixx, which has been going on for six years, is one of those venues that serves as a cross-section for the many elements that call Maui home. The locals, the hippies, the aunties and uncles, and the young hipsters of Maui come together for a night of art and intrigue.

This ArT=Mixx event is themed “SUPERNOVA” and “promises an imaginative load of its big galaxy outer space theme,” said Bagerter. “We have a main runway performance ‘Landing Zone’ with costuming by Juicy of Vulture Maui, and 30 male models in artistic alien-esque sculptural looks. Throughout the night there will be performances and video projections, interactive lawn art and some awesome surprises created by Fuzz Box.

What should people keep an eye out for at this event? According to Bagerter, “The gallery is open ‘til 9:30pm with the ‘Young Creatives: Intergalactica’ show featuring Maui student works. There is a ‘Space Station’ inside where people can play with art materials and make something fun.” The event will mark the end of the Young Creatives show, so it’s the last chance to check out the art.

If making space art somehow doesn’t appeal to you, there’s always dancing. The event will feature DJ Boomshot spinning dance music. When the dancing makes you hungry, the evening food options will include selections from Just Put In (featuring a variety of poutine), Aloha Thai Fusion (with a menu of several Thai specialties) and Grandpa Joe’s Candy Co. (for those who need a sugar fix). A full selection of beverages, both hot and cold, will be available, including a Maui Brew Co. beer truck.

“ArT=Mixx is a free interactive social event for the 21 and over mixed-generation crowd that began in 2012. We collaborate with emerging artists in their exploration of new and innovative work, to create unique intersections of performing and visual arts experiences in our world class facility,” said Bagerter. “The thematic approach is an extension of the exhibitions program in Schaefer International Gallery which seeks to encourage fresh ways of seeing, thinking and engaging with visual arts. This will be the 16th Mixx.” The ArT=Mixx event takes place throughout the heart of the Center, encompassing Yokouchi Pavilion, Schaefer Gallery and A&B Amphitheater.

Another way to engage with the arts is to come in costume. The event organizers encourage attendees to come dressed for the occasion, because costumes are fun.

For the fancy amongst us, there will also be a special VIP lounge where one can enjoy a private indoor area and balcony overlooking the event and stage performances. A limited number of VIP tickets are available at $35 (inclusive of facility fee) and provide access via a special express entry, a cash bar and private restrooms. VIP ticket holders can come and go throughout the evening to enjoy all event activities in the Yokouchi Pavilion and A&B Amphitheater.

Whether you haven’t gotten around to checking it out yet or if you’re a regular, head on down to the MACC on Saturday, June 9 for ArT=Mixx: SUPERNOVA. The event will run from 7-11pm. ArT=Mixx is a free event, open to adults 21 and over. All attendees must have valid photo ID for entry.

Top photo: Zen Panda

Body photos: Bryan Berkowitz