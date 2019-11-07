50+ Products We Love From the Made on Maui Festival 

The Made on Maui County Festival has huge buzz, with 128 vendor booths filled with amazing creations by folks from Maui County. Some of these pop-up boutiques only have this sale to meet with customers face to face; others have a brick and mortar shop but use this festival for exposure. We combed the festival over two days last week to find all the life altering stuff you need to buy from this annual extravaganza. This is by no means a complete list! There are so many wonderful artisans creating on Maui and it is nearly impossible to see all of the booths. But if you missed the event, or just couldn’t get to all the cool booths last weekend, here are some Maui made products that you don’t want to miss. Happy shopping!

Caption: Morgan Farl and Nicole Benedit

New Finds

I love the discoveries you can make at Made on Maui Festival. Skintight launched their business at the Made on Maui Festival. Nicole Benedit sources deer from hunters and cures hides into leather that would have otherwise just bit the dust. She partners with Morgan Farl of Maui Leathersmith, who creates end products like one-of-a-kind Maui Axis deer wallets, bags, and hat bands. SuiKeala comes from Hana, with one of kind native plant jewelry. She captures the plants in resins, and likes to promote awareness of threatened native species. Each of the vendors on this list was a new joyful discovery.

SKINTIGHT Micro Tannery LLC – Handmade Maui axis deer leather goods. Skintightmaui.com

Aloha Botanicals Maui – Floriculture and potted plants including tropical and sub-tropical ornamentals, fruit-bearing and food-producing plants, orchids, and bonsai. Alohabotanicalsmaui.com

SuiKeala Native Jewelry – Native plant jewelry. Facebook: @suikealajewelry

Deep Sea Jewelry and Clothing Co. – Jewelry, dyed indigo clothing, and textiles https://www.instagram.com/deepseajewelryandclothing

Caption: Aaron Kondo, Hannie Joy

Skin Care

Sensitive skin? Stop using corporate junk and give your body the organic and personal care it needs! Here are some picks for skin care products from the show.

Hannie Joy and Co. – All natural and organic skin and body care products, like the Pitty Paste deodorant. Hanniejoyandco.com

‘Alohi Maui – Skincare and personal care products. Alohimaui.com

Aloha Aina Adaptogenics – Plant-based health and wellness, reef-safe sunscreen, herbal healing salves, herbal concentrates, and herbal teas. www.mauiadaptogenics.com

Maiden Hawaii Naturals – Premium culinary oils and beauty products made with locally grown ingredients. Maidenhawaiinaturals.com

Bella Vita Apothecary – Handcrafted, all natural candles, soaps, and luxury body care made in small batches. Bvapothecary.com/

Caption: Kupu Spirits

Drank

Its nice that the festival can actually serve the booze that local producers bring. The mules made with Fid Street gin from Hali’imaile were so refreshing. We were excited to see Maui Brewing Co.’s new boozy canned spirits branded under Kupu. Haleakala Supah Shots recommends combining their elixirs with a little champagne for a spicy mimosa. Here were some great beverages from the festival.

Haleakala Supah Shots – Hawaiian chili pepper water and fresh fruit elixirs. Facebook: Haleakala Supah Shots

Maui Lavender & Tea – Locally grown tea, coffee, lavender, and botanicals. Mauilavendertea.com

Hali‘imaile Distilling Company – Maker of PAU Maui Vodka, Fid Street Hawaiian Gin, Paniolo Blended Whiskey, and Mahina Premium Rum. Haliimailedistilling.com

Maui Brewing Company – Hawai‘i’s largest grid-independent brewery and distillery featuring island brewed craft beer, island crafted spirits, and handcrafted Island Sodas. Mauibrewing.com

Kohola Brewery – Locally made malt beverages. Koholabrewery.com

Caption: Hana Gold

Treats

The SoReal unbaked cookies were so good. Maui made chocolates, outstanding. There were a lot of sweets but these were the standouts.

Maui Ku‘ia Estate Chocolate, Inc. – Exceptional, made-in-Maui chocolates grown in Lahaina in the ahupua‘a Ku‘ia. Mauichocolate.com.

SoReal – Healthy, allergy, dietary-needs-friendly oatmeal cookie bars; all unbaked and made with local and organic ingredients. Livesoreal.com.

Hana Gold Chocolate – Chocolate, from branch to bar. Hanagoldmaui.com

Maui Cookie Lab (Maui Sweetcakes) – Handcrafted classic cookies with a tropical twist. Mauicookielab.com

Maui Luscious – Specialty dessert bars. Mauiluscious.com

Caption: COOKIES Maui

Keiki

We loved Maggie Welker’s upcycled t-shirt clothing for kids branded as COOKIES Maui, but there were plenty of other handmade keiki concepts to enjoy.

COOKIES Maui – Colorful and comfortable play clothes for babies, young children, and ladies made by up-cycling t-shirts. Cookiesmaui.com.

Lola + Elia – Baby bodysuits, toddler tees, burp rags, bibs, and mommy tanks and tees. Etsy.com/shop/lolaandelia

Hapa Maui Designs – Baby products: cotton and bamboo swaddles, blankets and burp rags; cotton and minky blankets; and teethers and teething toys. Instagram.com/hapamaui

Malia and Company Apparel – Locally inspired designs, silk screen printed by hand on onesies, infant/toddler/youth tees, and adult tees and tanks. Maliaandcompany.com

Three Coconuts Maui – Infant and children’s clothing with Hawaiian names on animal designs, and a new collection of keiki palaka. Facebook.com/threecoconutsmaui/

Apparel

I have always been a fan of Kulua, and their new designs I saw at the festival made me want to beeline to their Makawao store. Kainanea, Kealopiko, and Kupu A’e designs hail from Molokaʻi, and they are so fresh. Palapala hand block prints fabrics for its creations, which are all originals.

Palapala Designs – Original block print art made in Maui featured on home decor, accessories, and clothing. Palapaladesigns.com

Kupu A‘e Molokai – Women’s and men’s clothing, ties, pareo, clothing accessories in silk and rayon fabrics.

Kūlua – Clothing and accessories for wahine, keiki, and kane. Kuluamaui.com

Kealopiko – Hawaiian apparel for men, women, and keiki, bags, and pareo. Kealopiko.com

Kainanea – Outdoor, ocean, and active wear for all ages and sizes, for both kane and wahine. Kainanea.com

Caption: Covering It All Maui

Handbags

There are tons of great bags to find at the festival, here is a list of the ones that caught our attention.

Covering It All Maui – Cork fabric bags, table runners, placemats, napkins, and luggage tags.

Lilinoe Handbags – Unique clutches made from rare vintage Alfred Shaheen fabric. Etsy.com/shop/LilinoeHandbags

Nicci Hawaii Designs – Kapa inspired hand-printed and handcrafted canvas handbags and wearable accessories. Niccihawaiidesigns.com

Only Good Juju – Small handbags, ranging from cosmetic pouches to large beach and travel bags. Onlygoodjuju.com

Sailbags Maui – Eco-savvy tote bags and accessories made from kitesurfing sails. Sailbagsmaui.com

Art

You have to love the incredible hand lettering art from Amanda Joy Bowers at Skelefin. Here are some of the other incredible art pieces we found at the festival.

Skelefin Studios – Island inspired, hand-drawn designs available as stickers, apparel, and prints. Skelefinstudios.com

Stacy Vosberg Fine Art – Original art and paintings of Maui: matted prints, canvas prints, metal prints, and notecards. Stacyvosberg.com

Lori C Unfus – Original hand-painted folk art paintings, prints, cards, ornaments, and aloha signs.

Maui Island Love – Original handcrafted totes, wristlets, zippered pouches, wallets, pillows, accessories, cutting boards, ornaments, photo art, and more made from reused and repurposed materials. Mauiislandlove.com

Ark Ceramics – Handmade ceramic art and tableware both functional and decorative. Arkceramics.net/

Caption: Sandee Sheets

Unique gifts

What do you get the person who has it all? Any one of these things should suffice.

Sandee Sheets Maui – Handmade, one-of-a-kind beach sheet for outdoor activity use. Instagram.com/sandee_sheets_maui

BDC Designs – Handmade Hawaiian print button earrings, zipper pouches, clutch bags, and key fobs. Bdcdesignsbybrandi.com

Aloha Letterpress – Letterpress printed stationery, invitations, business cards, and greeting cards. Alohaletterpress.etsy.com

Knots by Kate – Macrame plant hangers, wall hangings, and supplies. Knotsbykate.com

‘Opihi Maui – Handcrafted and painted decorative wooden signs & magnets. Opihimaui.com

Caption: 808 Clothing

Hats

Stave off the hot sun and be stylish at the same time! These hats are functional, fashionable, and one of a kind.

The Shop Maui – Airbrushed t-shirts and hats. Facebook.com/theshopmaui

808 Clothing Inc. – T-shirts, hats, and bags featuring original art by Maui artists. 808clothing.com

Na Koa Brand * – Men’s, women’s, and keiki apparel, hats, and accessories designed and printed on Maui with cultural diversity in mind. Nakoabrand.com

Paradise Now – Hand-painted tees for the whole family, hand-painted hats, and original art. Shopparadisenow.com

Hulalei Designs – Shell jewelry and lauhala papale (hats). Makingmoolelos.com

Caption: Kapa Curious

Artisanal Creations

My favorite booth was Kapa Curious, a co-op of fine art, Hawaiian artisan work with lei hulu and kapa, and trendy handcrafted jewelry. Then there was the beautiful intricate wood work of Kālai Lā‘au, and their new launch of resin and wood work. Hanos’ koa wood, feather work, and seed jewelry were breathtaking. All of these booths were full of astounding cultural craftwork.

Kapa Curious – Kapa products, feather work, art, and wood work. Kapacurious.com

Kālai Lā‘au – Handcrafted wood jewelry and accessories, custom-made ukuleles, and handcrafted kitchen, office, and housewares. Kalailaau.com

Kapahikaua – Wooden `umeke bowls and translucent pine vessels made with local woods; Koa earrings and fish hooks (makau). Kapahikaua.com

Kanilehua Enterprises – Handcrafted modern lauhala jewelry by Hawaiian artisans. Kanilehuaenterprises.com

Hanos – Hawaiian koa products, head and feather leis, and shell and seed jewelry.