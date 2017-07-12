Mauitime Your Guide To Best of Maui 2017

Unlike certain presidential elections which shall remain nameless, the annual MauiTime Best of Maui readers’ poll is very democratic. Readers fill out their ballots, then we count the ballots. Whoever gets the most votes wins the election! What’s so difficult about that?

But we digress. In the posts linked below, you’ll find who our readers decided makes the best sushi, hosts the greatest karaoke, offers the finest burritos, manufactures the prettiest jewelry and so on:

GOODS & SERVICES

POLITICS & ENVIRONMENT

FOOD & DRINK

SPORTS & LEISURE

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Maui is an extremely diverse place, full of vibrant color and sound and people who share cultural traditions from all over the world. While it’s not always as peaceful or serene as the tourist brochures make it out to be–no place inhabited by people ever is–the island has a great deal to offer everyone.

So thank you, readers, for telling us what you like best about Maui. While putting together the issue was difficult (small staff, vastly increased page count and it required us to do basic math), we couldn’t have done it without you.

MauiTime’s 2017 Best of Maui was brought to you by:

Words: Samantha Campos, Max Errickson, Justin Fanella, Lexus Kaleikini, Alex Mitchell, Anthony Pignataro, Kaydence Oswald-Kalawe, Jen Russo.

Design: Darris Hurst & Jenn Carter

Photos: Sean M. Hower