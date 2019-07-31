MauiTime Annual Best Of Maui 2019 Readers Poll

We’re living in troubling and revolutionary times. Between images of environmental degradation, children held in cages, and kupuna arrested on Mauna Kea, it feels trivial to produce an 88-page paper celebrating the Best of Maui. It’s hard to celebrate “the best” when we’re swamped in news of “the worst.”

But we do this every year, despite the news cycle. We do it because we love this community, and believe that even in challenging times there’s space to honor those who work day in and day out to make Maui the best it can be. We know that even when the going gets tough, there are dedicated artists, business owners, chefs, bartenders, public servants, and people from all walks of life who stay devoted to the idea of being the Best of Maui. It’s this pride that makes Maui no ka oi; it’s this dedication that builds trust, loyalty, and community ties.

Our annual Best of Maui is MauiTime’s largest edition of the year. But really, it’s more yours than it is ours. After months of voting and tallying, it’s you, the MauiTime reader, that’s represented in these pages. These results reflect your experiences, choices, and opinions. So take a breather from the endless news cycle and celebrate your work. Turn the page, review the results, and make some time to enjoy the Best of Maui.

Sections:

Best Maui Arts Entertainment and Nightlife

Best Maui Restaurants and Bars Food and Drink

Best Maui Businesses Goods and Services

Best Maui Politics Community and Environment

Best Maui Sports Activities Parks and Recreation