MAUITIME BEST OF MAUI 2019: Best Maui Sports Activities Parks and Recreation Revealed

Best Maui Sports Activities Parks and Recreation

Here are our readers’ votes on the county’s best sports and leisure. We tallied up all of your votes and posted them right here. Here you’ll find Maui’s Best Grom and where you can find the best SUP equipment and what best beaches and parks locals love.

Sports and Leisure

BEST SWIMMING BEACH

Ka‘anapali Beach

Ka‘anapali Beach is an oasis that really bridges the gap in things I like about the beach experience. West Maui beaches typically give you the nice backdrop of at least two of our neighboring islands and that’s great, but Ka‘anapali is awesome for people watching, killer for whale watching (during winter months of course), and offers up a safe, sandy bottomed beach… that’s a huge plus in my book. You know what else is a huge plus? Being able to send the wife off to shop while you-know-who get’s to sneak off for a midday margarita. Holla! (AS) TOP 5: Napili Bay, Wailea Beach, Ulua Beach, Baldwin Beach

BEST BARBECUING BEACH

Launiupoko Beach Park

Planning a family get-together? Wanna cook out with some friends? Launiupoko is the spot of choice for MauiTime readers as the Best Barbecuing Beach. Get there early, scope out your table and grill, bring the goods, food, and drink, and prepare for a laid back West Side day barbecuing with friends and family. There’s plenty of green for recreation, nice rolling waves to ride, and even a baby beach for the keiki. Hit me up! (AB) TOP 5: Kamaole III, Hookipa Beach Park, Kahana Beach Park, Hanakao’o Beach

BEST PUBLIC POOL

Kihei Aquatic Center

What could you want out of a public pool… Nice showers and locker room facilities? Check. Plenty of lanes to swim in? Check. Different pools for different skill levels? Check. Diving board and kick boards? Check and check! I guess Kihei Aquatic Center has it all, for free and available to the public, which is why it was voted by readers as Maui’s Best Public Pool. Sounds like a nice summer day to me! (AB) Mauicounty.gov. TOP 5: Lahaina Aquatic Center, Upcountry Pool, Coach Sakamoto Pool at War Memorial, Wailuku Pool

BEST SNORKELING SPOT

Honolua Bay

A Marine Life Conservation District, Honolua Bay takes this year’s vote for Best Snorkeling Spot on Maui. This is our readers’ favorite place to hang with turtles (just don’t get too close) and peek at underwater life. Our oceans and environment are in serious trouble as the climate changes and development causes runoff, but here’s a chance to reconnect and enjoy nature’s resources. Maybe after kicking around in awe of the ocean’s vibrance you’ll be inspired to take action to keep it beautiful for generations to come. (AB) (Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Kapalua). TOP 5: Pu’u Kukui, Ahihi Kina’u, Makena Landing, Kapalua Beach

BEST LOCAL ACTIVITY COMPANY

Trilogy Excursions

If you feel like exploring Maui Nui, Trilogy Excursions will take you there. From Ka‘anapali to Olowalu, Molokini to Lana‘i, this company will show you around and provide snorkeling and scuba gear so you’re sure to have a good time. If you’re looking for something more low-key and chill, Trilogy also has a number of sunset and dinner sail packages so you can sit back and relax, and enjoy Maui’s beauty from on top of the water. (AB) Sailtrilogy.com TOP 3: Maverick Helicopters, Boss Frog’s

BEST HIKE

‘Iao Valley

Yet again ‘Iao Valley comes out on top of this competitive category. Maybe it’s Kepaniwai Park with its pavilions, barbecue grills, and cultural exhibits that give it the edge. Or maybe it’s the cool river water, perfect on a hot summer day and after a long hike, that’s won everyone over. Or maybe it’s that cool white goat that spies on everyone from 200 feet up (seriously, check him out by the gate next time). Whatever its reason for being Maui’s Best Hike may be, whenever you’re in ‘Iao you know there’s something special about it. Let’s keep taking care of this place so it can be the Best Hike for generations to come. (AB) TOP 5: Haleakala National Park, Waihe‘e Ridge Trail, Makawao Forest Reserve, Lahaina Pali Trail

BEST LOCAL WATERMAN

Kai Lenny

MauiTime readers have voted Kai Lenny as their favorite waterman for four years in a row. Surely, competition is stiff in this category, but Kai keeps upping the stakes. He’s a big-wave surfer, stand-up paddle surfer and racer, windsurfer, kitesurfer, paddler, foil aficionado, and otherwise “Renaissance Man of the Ocean.” This year, he won WSL’s 2019 XXL Biggest Wave award and the Men’s Best Overall Performance award. It’s so inspiring to see someone traveling the world, achieving so many life goals, and still making time to give back to the Maui community. Mahalo and congrats Kai! (AM) Instagram.com @kai_lenny TOP 3: Zane Schweitzer, Archie Kalepa

BEST LOCAL WATERWOMAN

Paige Alms

Paige Alms is our readers’ vote for Best Waterwoman. Amazing… almost as amazing as the feats she pulls off in the water and on big waves. Alms is an award-winning surfer, and has been the subject of a documentary The Wave I Ride. What’s next for this incredible local waterwoman? Keep following to find out. (AB) Instagram.com @paigealms. TOP 3: Andrea Moller, Tamara Paltin,

BEST LOCAL (MALE) SURFER

Dusty Payne

In 2018 Dusty Payne endured a near-fatal wipeout, only to recover and become the subject of a film about his triumphant return to the water. This Lahaina boy is relentless and talented, and that’s why he’s this year’s Best Local Male Surfer. Take a look at his Instagram and see how he’s been killin’ it. (AB) Instagram.com @dusty_payne. TOP 2: Ian Walsh

BEST LOCAL (FEMALE) SURFER

Paige Alms

Maui’s favorite female surfer is once again Paige Alms! She’s not just an athlete and world champion award-winning surfer. She’s also an inspiration and an amazing role model for women and young women all around the globe. Lately. she and her friends have been travelling the world surfing and taking trashy selfies to encourage environmental consciousness. #trashyselfie. Follow her on IG to see what’s next! (AM) Instagram.com @paigealms. TOP 2: Andrea Moller

BEST LOCAL (MALE) AMATEUR SURFER

Dylan Sloan

Dylan Sloan has been ripping waves since the age of 3. With a checklist of locations he’s surfed from North Carolina to O‘ahu, this 11-year-old is a rising tide within Hawaiian Surfing Association Maui. You can follow the Best Local Male Amateur Surfer on Instagram to see why he was voted No. 1, and see just how far this local talent goes. (AB) Instagram.com @_dylan_sloan. TOP 3: Tyler Kirby, Jeff Cloutier

BEST LOCAL (FEMALE) AMATEUR SURFER

Haylee Boverman

Haylee Boverman is an up-and-coming, extremely dedicated surfer with a bright future ahead of her. The 12-year-old is quite busy, surfing daily and training regularly with a surf coach. Just take a look at her competition schedule and history, and it’s clear Haylee has the drive and skill of a champion. (AB) Boverman.com/haylee. TOP 3: Savanna Stone, Serena Miller

BEST LOCAL (MALE) GROM

Zolten Poulsen

This year’s Best Local Male Grom is Zolten Poulsen from Maui’s West Side. He’s a surfer and skateboarder, and loves to SUP. The coconut wireless says that now he’s onto the foil board. When he’s not competing in contests and adventuring with friends, he might be handling business at his summer mango stand. Congrats to this little ripper that just won at the HSA Maui contest earlier this month. Z-Man sure knows how to have fun in the ocean! We’re all looking forward to seeing what you’re up to next. (Applause!) (AM) Instagram.com @zoltenpoulsen NO TOP 5

BEST LOCAL (FEMALE) GROM

Juliana Colpas

This 12-year-old surfer from Lahaina takes the title for Best Local Female Grom. She’s a force, repping Maui in a number of HSA competitions, and surely has a bright future ahead. Keep up with her on Instagram! (AB) Instagram.com @colpasjulianaTOP 2: Summer Macedo

BEST LOCAL COACH OR TRAINER

Amanda Furgiuele

Staying committed to your health and fitness goals is tough work, so if you need a coach or trainer to keep you focused, look to Amanda Furgiuele, who our readers have voted as the Best Local Coach or Trainer. As the owner and lead instructor of Body in Balance Pilates and Personal Training Studio and The Pole Room, Amanda is well versed in aerial yoga, aerial silks, pole dancing, and lyra. That’s sure to get you into shape! But more than that, her studio is committed to one-on-one instruction in small groups to ensure proper form, safety, and individual attention for every student with the goal of helping clients find balance. (AB) (142 Kupuohi St. Ste. F2, Lahaina); 808-661-1116; Bodyinbalance.com. TOP 3: Pedro Robalinho, Anthony Bianucci

BEST SPA

Spa Montage

Spa Montage is the place to be if you’re looking for some serious R&R…This year’s favorite Maui spa is the go-to spot for massage, fitness, movement arts, wellness programs, healing treatments, meditation, and sacred sound baths. Even non-resort guests can check out Spa Montage facilities with their daily, weekly, and monthly spa passes. Enjoy relaxing, healing treatments with top Maui professionals, and stay longer to enjoy the eucalyptus steam room, cedar wood sauna, therapeutic whirlpool, and the co-ed ocean-view infinity pool. There’s nothing better than a Maui spa staycation! (AM) (1 Bay Drive, Kapalua); 808-662-6600; Montagehotels.com/spamontage/kapaluabay. TOP 5: The Spa at Four Seasons Wailea, Heavenly Spa at Westin Maui, The Ritz Carlton Spa, Kapalua, Spa Grande at Grand Wailea

BEST FITNESS CLUB

Anytime Fitness

Got strange work (or play) hours? That’s no longer an excuse for letting yourself go. With 24/7 locations open in Pukalani and Wailuku, Anytime Fitness is the place our readers vote the Best Fitness Club… anytime! Featuring all the amenities and facilities that you could want from a gym including showers, supplements, weights, machines, and cardio equipment, here’s the place to get fit! (AB) (54 Maui Lani Pkwy., Wailuku and 24 Kiopaa St., Makawao); 808-244-2348; 808-633-6463; Anytimefitness.com. TOP 5: 24 Hour Fitness, Maui Powerhouse Gym, The Block, Club Maui

BEST YOGA TEACHER

Jennifer Lynn at Wisdom Flow Yoga

On an island where yoga flows on the daily, there’s some pretty tough competition. We’re stoked that MauiTime readers voted Jen as this year’s winner. She’s surely one of the most credible, dedicated, heartening, and passionate yoga teachers on the Valley Isle. Visit her at Wisdom Yoga in Pukalani for morning Vinyasa Flow classes, and learn more information about her Yoga Teacher Trainings online. Namaste. (AM) (95 Makawao Ave., Pukalani); 808-268-4095; Wisdomflowyoga.com TOP 4 Beth Russell and Amy Lohr at Soulasana, Jasmine Judson at Afterglow

BEST YOGA STUDIO

Afterglow Yoga

The variety of yoga practice and island-wide access puts Afterglow studio on top. Alignment flow, Barre Glow, yin yang, ShaktiRize, primal flow, yoga nidra… there really is no end to the diversity of ways you can experience the blend of yoga theory, dance, sound, and stretch in this studio. Look them up on the Mind Body app, and check for their free community classes offered too. (JR) (Lahaina, Kihei, Wailuku); Afterglowyoga.com TOP 5: Body in Balance, Island Spirit Yoga, Bikram Yoga Maui, Maui Goat Yoga

BEST HIGH SCHOOL SPIRIT

Lahainaluna High School

Lahainaluna has won three – yes, THREE – state football championship titles in a row. No wonder they’ve been voted to have the Best School Spirit! From their iconic graduation banner display, to hosting community events like the pumpkin patch, this school’s spirit has extended into the community, making them a source of pride island-wide. Imua, Lahainaluna! (AB) Lahainalunahs.org. TOP 5: Baldwin High, Maui High, King Kekaulike, Kihei Charter

BEST PLAYGROUND

Kalakupua Play Ground, 4th Marine Division Memorial Park

Commonly called Giggle Hill, Ha‘iku’s 4th Marine Division Memorial Park is again the favored playground for keiki, adults, and doggies on Maui! If you live in Ha‘iku and have kids or dogs, you already know how awesome this Maui playground is. For others that don’t live on the North Shore, check it out sometime! This family playground has been restored with the aid of local community members, volunteers, and a Maui County grant. There’s a sweet kids playground, expansive lawns for chillin’ out, baseball/softball/soccer fields, picnic areas, restrooms, and ample parking. Have fun! (AM) (Haiku-Pauwela); 808-572-8122; Mauicounty.gov/facilities/facility/details/4th-Marine-Division-Memorial-Park. TOP 5: Napili Park, Lahaina Recreational Park, Kalama Park, Kihei Regional Park

BEST CHILDREN’S ACTIVITY

Maui Ocean Center

The Maui Ocean Center has won Best Children’s Activity on Maui for two years in a row! They’re not just Hawai‘i’s favorite aquarium, but they’re impressing MauiTime readers with all of their keiki programs. Aquarium sleepovers, school field trips, and providing teacher resources are just a few notches in their belt. Their seasonal Kids Ocean Camps are certainly making headlines, and we love how they’re integrating teachings about Maui’s oceans, coral reef recovery, and the environment. (AM) (192 Ma‘alaea Rd.); 808-270-7000; Mauioceancenter.com TOP 5: Maui Arts and Cultural Center, Public Library Events, Maui Academy of Performing Arts, Maui Onstage

BEST SCHOLASTIC MALE ATHLETE

Joshua Tihada

This upcoming senior has been a part of the championship Lahainaluna High School football team and readers have voted him this year’s Best Scholastic Male Athlete. This Luna running back isn’t only good at rushing the field for a touchdown, either – he’s also working hard in the classroom with a 3.7 GPA. You can check out his highlight reel on Hudl to see why he takes this honor, and follow the name for the great things he’ll bring to come. (AB) Twitter.com @joshtihada. TOP 3: Danelle Daniels, Kawehi Gillcoat

BEST SCHOLASTIC FEMALE ATHLETE

Dzana Alibegic

This Saber grad got honorable mention from the Maui Interscholastic League for her soccer performance, and now she’s got the local honor of being our readers’ Best Scholastic Female Athlete. Next year, she’ll be bringing her talents to Chaminade University. If you’re still hyped from watching the Women’s World Cup, check out Dzana’s YouTube highlight videos if you want to see just how this Maui wahine is killing it on the field. (AB) Youtube.com/channel/UCbwCgRDWm1AiYe6ve5tDNHQ