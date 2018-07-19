MauiTime Best of Maui 2018: Best Yoga Studio on Maui: Afterglow Yoga

BEST YOGA STUDIO

AFTERGLOW YOGA

Led by the charismatic powerhouse owner Jasmine Judson, Afterglow Yoga has taken off over the past several years. With studios in Wailuku, Kihei, and Lahaina, the studio offers fun, powerful, and body positive classes for all abilities. Their instructors are encouraging, their spaces are beautiful, and the variety of classes they offer speak to a host of different yoga needs and tastes. From alignment flow to ashtanga to hot yoga, restorative, barre, and yin, amongst others, there is a class for literally everyone at Afterglow. One of their signature classes, ShaktiRize, features a mix of yoga and dance movements to an upbeat playlist in a heated room. Here’s the best studio on the island for bending and moving your everyday aches and stressors away. (LH)

(Lahaina, Kihei, Wailuku); 808-495-4159; http://www.afterglowyoga.com/

AFTERGLOW YOGA 20%

BODY IN BALANCE 11%

BIKRAM YOGA MAUI 8%