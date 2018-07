BEST SWIMMING BEACH

NAPILI BAY

Napili Bay is such a beauty due to its seclusion, soft sand, and crystal water, giving it a very special context to local islanders and especially our readers who dignify it as a wonderful place to swim and hang loose. It goes to show that the people of Maui know a quality and homey beach in a world full of tourists and long lines. (ME)

(Napili Honokowai)

NAPILI BAY 19%

KAANAPALI BEACH 17%

WAILEA BEACH 15%