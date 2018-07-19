MauiTime Best of Maui 2018: Best Snorkeling Spot on Maui: Black Rock

BEST SNORKELING SPOT

BLACK ROCK

Drive to black rock, bring some board shorts and a face mask, swim out a little ways ‘til the water gets to about 10 to 20 feet deep, and stick your face in that clear water. You can see the white sand at the bottom and the black wall of jagged and water smoothed rocks on the sand, and in between all of it are hundreds of colorful, playful fish. It is a feeling of being inside an aquarium to snorkel at this beach, for you see all this native beauty as a poet or a painter might picture it. The inexplicable love and wonder that makes this spot unique has once again caught our readers’ affection to the point of awarding the best snorkeling spot to Black Rock beach. (ME)

(Lahaina)

BLACK ROCK 20%

HONOLUA BAY 15%

LA PEROUSE 10%