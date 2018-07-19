MauiTime Best of Maui 2018: Best Scholastic Male Athlete on Maui: Isaiah Kusunoki

BEST SCHOLASTIC MALE ATHLETE

ISAIAH KUSUNOKI

Isaiah Kusunoki is an athlete who played for Baldwin High School before he graduated earlier this year. Although just a fresh graduate, his record boasts major accomplishments. Kusunoki was on the 1st place, Hawai‘i High School Athletic Association championship-winning BHS baseball team this past spring. He also played football, holding it down and helping BHS make it to the D1 Maui Interscholastic League finals. He’s on his way to college where he’ll do big things, and that’s why he was voted our best scholastic male athlete this year. (AB)

