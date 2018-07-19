MauiTime Best of Maui 2018: Best Scholastic Female Athlete on Maui: Nanea Estralla, LLHS

BEST SCHOLASTIC FEMALE ATHLETE

NANEA ESTRELLA, LLHS

This rising Lahainaluna sophomore has a bright future ahead of her. In 2017, Nanea Estrella took the Hawai‘i High School Athletic Association championship in wrestling for the 117-pound weight class. Earlier this year she took first place in the 2018 HHSAA wrestling tournament for the 122-pound weight class. This young lady continues to represent Maui well on the state level, dominating the mats, and it’s no wonder that our readers look to her as our top scholastic female athlete. (AB)