MauiTime Best of Maui 2018: Best Public Pool on Maui: Kihei Aquatic Center

BEST PUBLIC POOL

KIHEI AQUATIC CENTER

If you’re trying to avoid getting sand tangled up in your hair, the best place to swim would have to be Kihei Public Pool. The absence of rough waves and tides that push you under and pull you out make this the perfect place to practice your backstroke. There are bleachers covered by shade on either side of the pool if you need a break from all the fun. The pool is well maintained, with well marked depths, signs for pool rules, and clean water, plus the lifeguards on duty are friendly and focused on the people’s safety to make sure all have a good time. (MC)

(303 Lipoa St., Kihei); 808-874-8137; https://www.mauicounty.gov/Facilities/Facility/Details/Kihei-Aquatic-Center-20

KIHEI AQUATIC CENTER 39%

LAHAINA AQUATIC CENTER 28%

UPCOUNTRY POOL 16%