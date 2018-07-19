MauiTime Best of Maui 2018: Best Local Waterwoman on Maui: Andrea Moller

BEST LOCAL WATERWOMAN

ANDREA MOLLER

Andrea Moller is one of those well-rounded women of the water that awe and inspire in the ocean community and beyond. In addition to being an outrigger canoe paddler, for which she’s won many titles and records, she is also a SUP long distance racer. Plus, she’s one of the women charging heart-stopping waves at Peahi and pushing the envelope for women’s big wave surfing. Outside of the water, this fierce woman is a paramedic and a mother, making her an all around heroic woman. (LH)

ANDREA MOLLER 8%

TAMARA PALTIN 5%

LAUREN SPALDING 3%