MauiTime Best of Maui 2018: Best Local Waterman on Maui: Kai Lenny

BEST LOCAL WATERMAN

KAI LENNY

MauiTime readers have voted Kai Lenny as Best Local Waterman for over three years now. Competition is stiff in this category, but Kai continues to supersede the rest. Here’s a guy under 30-years-old that travels all around the planet via surf, wind, foil, paddle, and more. It must be so amazing to be such an all-around water sports athlete. What will Kai do next? Follow him on IG to find out. (AM)

https://www.facebook.com/kai.lenny/

KAI LENNY 21%

ZANE SCHWEITZER 9%

ARCHIE KALEPA 8%