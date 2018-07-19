MauiTime Best of Maui 2018: Best Local (Male) Surfer on Maui: Ian Walsh

BEST LOCAL (MALE) SURFER:

IAN WALSH

Anyone have a Red Bull? Cuz Ian Walsh is Maui’s favorite male surfer and he’s ready to charge. This guy helps the Maui community in more ways than he may even be aware of, from hosting the Menehune Mayhem to being an overall positive influence in Maui’s local surfing community. He also happened to win the “Ride of the Year Award” at the 2018 WSL Big Wave Awards. NO BIG DEAL. (AM)

https://www.facebook.com/realianwalsh

IAN WALSH 22%

MATT MEOLA 6%

DUSTY PAIN 5%