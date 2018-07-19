MauiTime Best of Maui 2018: Best Local (Male) Grom on Maui: Dylan Sloan

BEST LOCAL (MALE) GROM

DYLAN SLOAN

For the third year running, Dylan Sloan has taken this category as Maui’s favorite little grom. With his long blonde hair and infectious grin, the 10-year-old ripper has already been winning contests for years, and has added a few more significant trophies to his shelf this year. In addition to a first place win at the NSSA Regional Championships in April, he won the first HSA contest of the season at Lahaina Harbor, and won in two categories at the Pohai Na Keiki Nalu Surf Contest. Oh, and he took first place in this year’s Menehune Mayhem contest at Ho‘okipa. (LH)

DYLAN SLOAN 13%

MARLEY FRANCO 10%

ELI HANNEMAN 7%