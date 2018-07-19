MauiTime Best of Maui 2018: Best Local (Female) Surfer on Maui: Paige Alms

BEST LOCAL (FEMALE) SURFER

PAIGE ALMS

Maui just LOVES Paige Alms so much. She’s still Maui’s favorite female surfer, and we’re not surprised. What has Paige done this year? Well, she’s become one only six women to charge Mavericks, she’s designed her own bikini with Pakaloha, she won the 2018 WSL Big Wave Awards “Hydro Flask Women’s Overall Performance Award,” and she’s continuing to inspire people around our planet with her motivation, endurance, skill, and positive influence throughout the surfing community. We also love her involvement with cleaning up our oceans. (AM)

PAIGE ALMS 37%

SUMMER MACEDO 4%

ALICIA YAMADA 2%