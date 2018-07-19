MauiTime Best of Maui 2018: Best Local Coach or Trainer on Maui: Jud Lau

BEST LOCAL COACH OR TRAINER
JUD LAU
Guess who is Maui’s favorite local coach? Unko Squiddy for the win. Born and raised on Maui, Lau is a jack of all trades, aloha-style. He can make you laugh, shape a surfboard for you and teach you how to ride it. He’s a mentor to not only the keiki, but his community. Here’s a super cool family man that loves Maui Nui, and our island loves him back. We need more Unko Squiddy’s in this world! (AM)
https://www.facebook.com/Judlausurf
JUD LAU 5%
SUZIE COONEY (TIE) 4%
AMANDA FURGUIELE (TIE) 4%
