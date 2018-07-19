MauiTime Best of Maui 2018: Best Hike on Maui: Iao Valley

BEST HIKE

IAO VALLEY

When the sun shines down on Iao Valley, nothing can compare to its beauty. The streaming crystal clear water that’s unpredictable on some days, glisten as strands of sun rays touch the water. Iao Valley is surrounded by abundant exhibitions of vegetation. Hiking trails are plentiful in the area. Get a glimpse of Maui’s past in the pristine greenery and in history etched on statues and exhibits in the park. The sounds of water splashing over rocks blends with the sounds of twigs snapping, leaves rustling, and birds chirping all day long. (MC)

(Wailuku)

IAO VALLEY 16%

4 WATERFALLS BAMBOO HIKE 14%

HALEAKALA NATIONAL PARK 13%