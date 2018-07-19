MauiTime Best of Maui 2018: Best High School Spirit on Maui: Lahainaluna

BEST HIGH SCHOOL SPIRIT

LAHAINALUNA

Lahainaluna high school’s school spirit is very strong. As a student there I know most people are very proud to be a part of Lahainaluna and the west side. We have the only Hawaiian school alma mater, a very strong boarders department, and are the oldest school west of the Rockies. Lahainaluna is also the only public high school on the west side of Maui. This gives lots of people very strong pride for Lahainaluna. During School Spirit week, we have a lip sync battle between all the grades. Homecoming week is very important too. We also have a Dance fever competition between the grades, and a day where we play games and compete between the grades. You just can’t beat our school spirit! (SR)

(980 Lahainaluna Rd., Lahaina); https://www.lahainalunahs.org/

LAHAINALUNA 35%

BALDWIN HIGH 18%

MAUI HIGH 12%