MauiTime Best of Maui 2018: Best Fitness Club on Maui: Maui Powerhouse Gym

BEST FITNESS CLUB

MAUI POWERHOUSE GYM

Whether you’re serious about fitness or just want a friendly, welcoming place to dabble in exercise, Maui Powerhouse Gym is the place to train. With a nice facility, friendly staff, and fully equipped gym with plenty of cardio machines, power racks, and a variety of weights, Powerhouse Gym is ready to meet your iron-pumping needs. They also offer spinning and group fitness classes. With recent new owners, the gym is making some positive changes to further serve their clientele. (LH)

(1279 S Kihei Road, Kihei); 808-214-6737; http://mauipowerhousegym.com/

MAUI POWERHOUSE GYM 15%

ANYTIME FITNESS 9%

VALLEY ISLE FITNESS 8%