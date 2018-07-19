MauiTime Best of Maui 2018: Best Children’s Activity on Maui: Maui Ocean Center

BEST CHILDREN’S ACTIVITY

MAUI OCEAN CENTER

Without a doubt, the Maui Ocean Center has certainly stepped up their game this year. Not only are they Hawai‘i’s favorite aquarium, but they also offer a wide variety of events and activities for the whole family. We are all super thankful for their invaluable assistance in helping Maui’s coral reefs, and they’ve become Maui’s favorite place for keiki activities. From school field trips to free ‘ukulele lessons, sleepovers, and camps, Maui Ocean Center is taking responsibility to foster Maui’s youth through marine life education. (AM)

(192 Maalaea Rd., Wailuku); 808-270-7000; https://mauioceancenter.com/

MAUI OCEAN CENTER 57%

MAUI ARTS AND CULTURAL CENTER 11%

MAUI ACADEMY OF PERFORMING ARTS 10%