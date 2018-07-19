MauiTime Best of Maui 2018: Best Barbequing Beach on Maui: Launiupoko Beach Park

BEST BARBEQUING BEACH

LAUNIUPOKO BEACH PARK

Barbeque is delicious though cooking with family can be a hassle, but some choice waves can make the pains of the day go right away. So why not put all those little experiences together for one grand day and go to a beach park to swim, argue about the proper heat of the grill, eat good, and have a nice day with the family. This is why Launiupoko Beach Park received this category as it has a large parking lot, a questionable bathroom, black sand and green salt water, and a wonderful view of the afternoon sunset – all with picnic tables and public grills. (ME)

(Lahaina)

LAUNIUPOKO BEACH PARK 33%

KAMAOLE III 27%

HOOKIPA BEACH PARK 8%