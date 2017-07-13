MauiTime Best of Maui 2017: Best Yoga Teacher on Maui: Tenya Jayawuk

BEST YOGA TEACHER

TENYA JAYAWUK, ISLAND SPIRIT YOGA

Maui loves yoga. And when it’s time to roll out your mat, you’ll want Tenya Jayawuk at the top of the class. Jayawuk has been teaching here for over a decade, and we love the way she incorporates her enthusiasm for dance and music into her asanas. Whether you’re into her gentle yoga class Mondays and Tuesdays at 9am or flow into level two yoga on Mondays and Wednesdays at 10:30am, Tenya has an awe-inspiring practice that will make your day. 840 Wainee St., Lahaina; 808-667-2111; Islandspirityoga.com. (JR)

TENYA JAYAWUK 32%

PETRA GILMORE 7%

MEGAN NOLAN 5%