MauiTime Best of Maui 2017: Best Yoga Studio on Maui: Afterglow Yoga

BEST YOGA STUDIO

AFTERGLOW YOGA

Afterglow Yoga has taken Maui by storm in the last two years. The studio’s variety of classes means there’s something for everyone, from infrared asana practices to booty-sculpting barre and everything in between. You’ll find Afterglow Yoga in Lahaina, Wailuku and Kihei, so they definitely offer a yoga class near you. It’s no wonder our readers voted Afterglow the best yoga studio–all their spaces are wonderful. Each one has state of the art infrared, iyengar ropes, plenty of props, antimicrobial bamboo floors, changing rooms and showers and, most of all, a serene vibe. Now please join me in chanting “om…” 1942 Main St., Wailuku; Afterglowyoga.com. (JR)

AFTERGLOW YOGA 38%

ISLAND SPIRIT YOGA 12%

MANGALA YOGA STUDIO 7%