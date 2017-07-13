MauiTime Best of Maui 2017: Best Swimming Beach on Maui: Baby Beach

BEST SWIMMING BEACH

BABY BEACH

The best place to swim on Maui for 2017 is Baby Beach! Now, is this the Baby Beach located on the west end of Baldwin Beach Park on Maui’s North Shore, or is this the Baby Beach in Lahaina? No matter. Both are winners to us, and you can’t go wrong at either of those stunning Maui beaches. Both of these Baby Beach locations are great for those enjoying a beach day with small kids. Protected by exposed reef, and being adorned with soft sand and calm waters are both akin to these awesome Maui swim spots. But if you’re visiting the Baby Beach on the North Shore, make sure to show up early to mid-morning before the wind picks up. (AM)

BABY BEACH 11%

KA‘ANAPALI BEACH 9%

KALEPOLEPO BEACH 8%