MauiTime Best of Maui 2017: Best Spa on Maui: Spa Grande Wailea

BEST SPA

SPA GRANDE WAILEA

Spa Grande at the Grand Wailea Resort has once again won the best spa on Maui award. It’s not just the MauiTime readers that love you so much, it’s also Conde Nast, Travel + Leisure, TripAdvisor, Yelp, U.S. News and the Forbes Travel Guide, among others. If you’re looking for a place to relax with friends, take a break from long work days or celebrate a bachelorette party weekend, Spa Grande’s luxurious facilities, top massage therapists and estheticians will have you feeling good in no time. Although you may want to move in and live at this Maui spa, it’s not possible. But, you can book a treatment anytime you like! 3850 Wailea Alanui Dr.; Grandwailea.com/experience/spa. (AM)

SPA GRANDE 38%

MONTAGE KAPALUA SPA 18%

ANDAZ 7%