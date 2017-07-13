MauiTime Best of Maui 2017: Best Snorkeling Spot on Maui: Black Rock

BEST SNORKELING SPOT

BLACK ROCK

Ka‘anapali’s Black Rock has once again been voted Maui’s best snorkeling spot. Yes, there’s fabulous snorkeling here, especially if you arrive before the touristas wake up and flood the water with their noodles and floaties. Or, perhaps even better, go snorkeling at Black Rock in the late afternoon and stay to watch the Sheraton diver blow his conch shell and dive into Maui’s oceanic bliss. Watch another magical Maui sunset in the background, then get cocktails at the KBH. Ka‘anapali. (AM)

BLACK ROCK BEACH 26%

HONOLUA BAY 11%

MAKENA 8%