MauiTime Best of Maui 2017: Best Scholastic Athlete on Maui: Micah Jio

MICAH JIO

Micah Jio is a two-sport superstar in baseball and basketball. During his senior year at Maui High School, he was named the Maui Interscholastic League Division 1 Player of the Year in baseball and a D-1 All-Star in basketball. He’s also incredibly smart, earning a 4.0 GPA and was the valedictorian for Maui High School. The future is very bright for Micah Jio as he’ll be attending Oregon Institute of Technology in the fall. (JF)

