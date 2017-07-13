MauiTime Best of Maui 2017: Best Public Pool on Maui: Kihei Aquatic Center

BEST PUBLIC POOL

KIHEI AQUATIC CENTER

Once again, MauiTime readers have said that their favorite public pool is the Kihei Aquatic Center. And why not? It’s a huge place. “The facility features an Olympic-sized competition pool, warm-up and rest pools, 1-meter and 3-meter springboards, scoreboard and meeting/hospitality rooms for officials and competitors,” states the County of Maui’s webpage for the pool. It’s also conveniently located in the middle of Kihei and has tons of parking. When the ocean’s too murky or windy, this is where you want to go to jump in the water. 303 E. Lipoa St., Kihei. (AP)

KIHEI AQUATIC CENTER 63%

PUKALANI POOL 13%

LAHAINA AQUATIC CENTER 11%