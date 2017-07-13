MauiTime Best of Maui 2017: Best Playground on Maui: Giggle Hill

BEST PLAYGROUND

GIGGLE HILL

Giggle Hill can give happiness for a day to all who visit. The picturesque park in Haiku is one big playground set on one giant field of pristine grass and in the morning the whole place is in the cool shadow of the enormous hill that sits beside the whole park. Cherished memories are made and happy days are had by the parents, keiki and especially the school kids who come out for fun-filled excursions, provided by schools for K-12 just to give the children a good day to remember. Haiku. (ME)

GIGGLE HILL 64%

MAUI BOTANICAL GARDENS 13%

KEOPUOLANI PARK 10%