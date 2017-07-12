MAUITIME BEST OF MAUI 2017: Best Maui Sports Activities Parks and Recreation Revealed

Micah Jio is a two-sport superstar in baseball and basketball. During his senior year at Maui High School, he was named the Maui Interscholastic League Division 1 Player of the Year in baseball and a D-1 All-Star in basketball. He’s also incredibly smart, earning a 4.0 GPA and was the valedictorian for Maui High School. The future is very bright for Micah Jio as he’ll be attending Oregon Institute of Technology in the fall. (JF)

MICAH JIO 12%

JAELYNN NOBRIGA 6%

JOE COCKSHEAR 3%

Kai Lenny never ceases to amaze the world with his innate skills on the water. Our readers most definitely agree because they’ve voted him best local waterman for two years in a row. At just 24 years old, Kai has won numerous event titles in surfing, SUP, windsurfing, kitesurfing and more. With sponsors like Naish, Red Bull, Nike, Hurley and GoPro, possibilities seem endless for this Maui athlete. If you haven’t yet watched Kai foilboarding, check out his channel on YouTube. Twitter.com/kai_lenny. (AM)

KAI LENNY 45%

ZANE SCHWEITZER 13%

ARCHIE KALEPA 5%

Oh, you didn’t know that the real Wonder Woman lives on Maui? Yah, she does and her name is Paige Alms. A BIG shout out goes to her for being voted best local waterwoman on Maui for 2017. Loved by her Maui community so much, this renaissance woman of the ocean is self-taught and makes surfing look like it’s an easy sport. She’s been big wave surfing since she was a teenager, and now she’s become the first-ever women’s champion of the Peahi Challenge. Congrats Paige! You are the BOMB. Paigealms.com. (AM)

PAIGE ALMS 43%

LAUREN SPALDING 8%

TATIANA HOWARD 6%

Billy Kemper isn’t just the 2017 Big Wave Awards Billabong Ride of the Year winner (that’s the top honor), he’s also been voted Maui’s favorite local big wave surfer by our awesome readers. That’s more important, right? LOL. Anyway, Maui boy Billy Kemper was born and raised surfing Ho‘okipa Beach Park and has been a long-time constant in the line-up on famous North Shore surf breaks on Oahu. Raised surfing with the pioneers of Jaws-Peahi when they were mainly just tow-in surfing, he was also at the forefront of the progression of paddling into the massive Jaws surf break. He’s also a nice family man. @Billykemper. (AM)

BILLY KEMPER 38%

ALBEE LAYER 25%

MARCIO FREIRE 13%

Maui boy Matt Meola is our readers’ favorite local surfer. Hey, why not? This guy is like a gymnast in the water. How does he even do those crazy stunts? He’s world renowned for accelerating the expected levels for extreme aerial surfing, and this guy is really good. He also has this pretty sick tendency to land stuff that seems virtually impossible (flips, spins and all that stuff that you don’t know how to do). The Coconut Wireless says that Matt also likes to hunt and fish. Ever since he submitted his video clip to Taylor Steele’s 2012 Innersection Surf Video filmmaking contest, this guy has been performing magic tricks all over the world’s oceans. @Mattmeola. (AM)

MATT MEOLA 24%

IAN WALSH 22%

DUSTIN PAYNE 6%

Great choice. He’s from Makawao, went to King KeKaulike High and grew up surfing the North Shore. Selected for the Hawaii Surf Team, he’s exceeded expectations. His sponsors include Kazuma Surfboards, Quiksilver, Dakine, Arnette, Mokulele Airlines and Hi-Tech. In fact, Kazuma Surfboards has called Young “one of the most talented young surfers to ever come out of Maui” and that Kazuma founder Matt Kinoshita “believes that Cody will be the next ‘Dusty Payne.’” High praise indeed, but so far he’s delivered–in fact, last month he placed second in his shortboard division at the 2017 USA Surfing Championship. You can follow his international adventures through Instagram (@cody_young_). (AP)

CODY YOUNG 17%

DANTE SILVA 11%

LOGAN BEDIAMOL 4%

Readers voted Dylan Sloan the best grom in 2016, and they still agree with that assessment this year. He’s already placed high in or won a series of contests, including a fourth place finish in the Boys 9-10 shortboard division and fifth place in the Boys longboard division at the Pohai Na Keiki Nalu at Launiupoko in January. “The future is very bright for this grom,” we said last year, and it’s still very true. You can follow him on Instagram at @_dylan_sloan. (AP)

DYLAN SLOAN 24%

ELI HANNEMAN 20%

CHASE BURNES 9%

For the second year in a row, Jud Lau has been awarded Maui’s best local coach. Of course he has! Jud is not only an awesome surfer, but he brings his skills and passions directly to Maui’s community and youth. Alway has. Remember Hana Highway Surf Company? Yeah, that was him and his amazing wife doing their thing in Paia. Jud Lau coaches surfing to Maui groms at Ho’okipa (look for the black van), he’s an excellent board shaper (look for the lau lau icon) and he’s so dedicated to Maui’s youth. A big mahalo goes out to Uncle Squiddy and his hysterical Maui surf forecasts. Follow @judlausurfboards on Instagram for more. (AM)

JUD LAU 17%

KAUHANE LUUWAI 8%

AMANDA FURGUIELE 5%

Because MauiTime readers more or less split their votes for best grom between Sloan and Erin Brooks, we decided that it was only fair to split the category into male and female groms, which we’ll make official on next year’s ballot. That being said, it’s clear why Brooks is so popular with MauiTime readers. And she doesn’t limit herself to surfing waves, either. Earlier this month she placed second at the Volcom Skate Mash at the Lahaina Skate Park. You can follow her on Instagram at @erinbrookssurf. (AP)

ERIN BROOKS 12%

JAELYNN NOBRIGA 6%

Maui loves yoga. And when it’s time to roll out your mat, you’ll want Tenya Jayawuk at the top of the class. Jayawuk has been teaching here for over a decade, and we love the way she incorporates her enthusiasm for dance and music into her asanas. Whether you’re into her gentle yoga class Mondays and Tuesdays at 9am or flow into level two yoga on Mondays and Wednesdays at 10:30am, Tenya has an awe-inspiring practice that will make your day. 840 Wainee St., Lahaina; 808-667-2111; Islandspirityoga.com. (JR)

TENYA JAYAWUK 32%

PETRA GILMORE 7%

MEGAN NOLAN 5%

The most amazing local crowdfunding project of 2017 most definitely goes to Trucker Dukes. Even without the input of the MauiTime readers, we all knew this was the win. Have you ever seen any community in the world ever reach out and support a child? Like this? Never. Trucker Dukes and his family received support from all over the country; American families who felt the need to reinforce support for a Maui babe, first responders from all over our country, all people and caregivers affected by cancer, the beautiful Ho’okipa community at large, close family and friends and total and complete strangers. This best of Maui post is sending out a huge Maui heart, bursting with love for Trucker Dukes and his family. (AM)

TRUCKER DUKES 29%

HOSPICE MAUI 20%

SURFRIDERS 7%

This year’s winner for Best Activity Company, Trilogy, offers full and half-day sailing/snorkeling adventures (Lanai, Ka‘anapali, Molokini, Honolua Bay), whale-watching, sunset sails, scuba diving and customized excursions. From the top-notch crew, clean boats and equipment, and great food, Trilogy has a long-standing reputation as being the best of the best when you need to have some fun in, on and around Maui’s magnificent waters. 300 Ma‘alaea Rd.; 808-874-5649; Sailtrilogy.com. (SC)

TRILOGY 11%

HAWAIIAN PADDLE SPORTS 10%

BOSS FROG’S 9%

They make it easy for you. Your winner for Best Fitness Club, Anytime Fitness, is open 24/7, so you can fit in your workout routine regardless of whatever crazy schedule you might have. Their facilities are clean and bright, with a wide variety of new equipment, and professional staff on hand to provide guidance or an encouraging smile when you most need it. Makawao and Wailuku; Anytimefitness.com. (SC)

ANYTIME FITNESS 21%

POWERHOUSE GYM 17%

24-HOUR FITNESS 16%

Afterglow Yoga has taken Maui by storm in the last two years. The studio’s variety of classes means there’s something for everyone, from infrared asana practices to booty-sculpting barre and everything in between. You’ll find Afterglow Yoga in Lahaina, Wailuku and Kihei, so they definitely offer a yoga class near you. It’s no wonder our readers voted Afterglow the best yoga studio–all their spaces are wonderful. Each one has state of the art infrared, iyengar ropes, plenty of props, antimicrobial bamboo floors, changing rooms and showers and, most of all, a serene vibe. Now please join me in chanting “om…” 1942 Main St., Wailuku; Afterglowyoga.com. (JR)

AFTERGLOW YOGA 38%

ISLAND SPIRIT YOGA 12%

MANGALA YOGA STUDIO 7%

Spa Grande at the Grand Wailea Resort has once again won the best spa on Maui award. It’s not just the MauiTime readers that love you so much, it’s also Conde Nast, Travel + Leisure, TripAdvisor, Yelp, U.S. News and the Forbes Travel Guide, among others. If you’re looking for a place to relax with friends, take a break from long work days or celebrate a bachelorette party weekend, Spa Grande’s luxurious facilities, top massage therapists and estheticians will have you feeling good in no time. Although you may want to move in and live at this Maui spa, it’s not possible. But, you can book a treatment anytime you like! 3850 Wailea Alanui Dr.; Grandwailea.com/experience/spa. (AM)

SPA GRANDE 38%

MONTAGE KAPALUA SPA 18%

ANDAZ 7%

Established in 1998, Maui Ocean Center champions “understanding, wonder and respect for Hawaii’s marine life.” It has more than 60 indoor and outdoor exhibits, including a 750,000-gallon Open Ocean Aquarium with a 54-foot walk through tunnel, means fun and exploration for the whole family. Kids will enjoy seeing its tropical fishes, turtles, sharks and stingrays up close, as well as the touch tanks, interactive presentations, and behind-the-scenes tours by naturalists. 192 Ma‘alaea Rd.; Mauioceancenter.com. (SC)

MAUI OCEAN CENTER 19%

OCEAN CAMP PWF 10%

MONKEYPOD ART STUDIO 7%

The best place to swim on Maui for 2017 is Baby Beach! Now, is this the Baby Beach located on the west end of Baldwin Beach Park on Maui’s North Shore, or is this the Baby Beach in Lahaina? No matter. Both are winners to us, and you can’t go wrong at either of those stunning Maui beaches. Both of these Baby Beach locations are great for those enjoying a beach day with small kids. Protected by exposed reef, and being adorned with soft sand and calm waters are both akin to these awesome Maui swim spots. But if you’re visiting the Baby Beach on the North Shore, make sure to show up early to mid-morning before the wind picks up. (AM)

BABY BEACH 11%

KA‘ANAPALI BEACH 9%

KALEPOLEPO BEACH 8%

For the George Foreman of beach parks, look no further than Kamaole Beach III, voted Best Barbecuing Beach this year by MauiTime readers. With 22 picnic tables and at least eight grills, Kam III makes sure you and your family cook up a feast that follows the famine that is a Day at the Beach, and its spacious 10 acres affords that you don’t smoke everybody out. S. Kihei Rd. (SC)

KAMAOLE BEACH III 31%

LAUNIUPOKO 11%

KAMAOLE BEACH II 10%

Once again, MauiTime readers have said that their favorite public pool is the Kihei Aquatic Center. And why not? It’s a huge place. “The facility features an Olympic-sized competition pool, warm-up and rest pools, 1-meter and 3-meter springboards, scoreboard and meeting/hospitality rooms for officials and competitors,” states the County of Maui’s webpage for the pool. It’s also conveniently located in the middle of Kihei and has tons of parking. When the ocean’s too murky or windy, this is where you want to go to jump in the water. 303 E. Lipoa St., Kihei. (AP)

KIHEI AQUATIC CENTER 63%

PUKALANI POOL 13%

LAHAINA AQUATIC CENTER 11%

Ka‘anapali’s Black Rock has once again been voted Maui’s best snorkeling spot. Yes, there’s fabulous snorkeling here, especially if you arrive before the touristas wake up and flood the water with their noodles and floaties. Or, perhaps even better, go snorkeling at Black Rock in the late afternoon and stay to watch the Sheraton diver blow his conch shell and dive into Maui’s oceanic bliss. Watch another magical Maui sunset in the background, then get cocktails at the KBH. Ka‘anapali. (AM)

BLACK ROCK BEACH 26%

HONOLUA BAY 11%

MAKENA 8%

When it comes to accessibility, natural beauty and fun, Twin Falls is an easy choice for Maui’s Best Hike. Located off Hana Highway at Mile Marker 2 in Haiku, Twin Falls offers a breezy 1.5 mile hike through lush terrain, rewarded by waterfalls and swimming holes. Port-a-potties are available, and a fruit stand flanks the main trail entrance, with refreshments like fresh coconut water and banana/pineapple popsicles on stalks of sugarcane. Haiku. (SC)

TWIN FALLS 16%

WAIHE‘E RIDGE TRAIL 14%

BAMBOO FOREST 14%

There’s no surprise as to why MauiTime readers prefer to spend their leisure time at Big Beach in Makena. It’s a huge stretch of sand with crystal clear water. Even better, the surrounding terrain blocks out the closest South Maui resort, making the place seem serene and isolated. Of course, the waves that crash here can get ferocious (we’ve heard lifeguards refer to them as “potentially life-changing”), meaning only people already confident in the water should bodysurf here. 6600 Makena Rd. (AP)

BIG BEACH 19%

BABY BEACH 14%

BALDWIN COVE 9%

Seriously? There are sooo many worthy county parks on Maui, and you chose Kalama? Was it the whale statue? Tell us it was the big whale statue, and it’ll be cool. Well, sorta cool–Kalama is right on the ocean, sure, has a skating rink, but it’s placement across the street from the Triangle in Kihei means that it’s not exactly a quiet place to relax. For that, it’s better to go to Kepaniwai Park in Iao Valley. Even Keopuolani Park in Kahului, last year’s winner, is a far superior choice, given that’s massive and offers a huge array of ballfields. 248 N. Kalaheo Ave., Kihei. (AP)

KALAMA BEACH PARK 28%

KEPANIWAI IAO VALLEY 22%

RICE PARK 8%

Gooooooo, Lahainaluna High School! Once again your school spirit has lifted the spirit of Maui and the people have spoken. You are once again the people’s top choice and the winner for Best High School Spirit. Continue to do what you are doing and represent your school. Congratulations! 980 Lahainaluna Rd. (LK)

LAHAINALUNA HIGH SCHOOL 30%

BALDWIN HIGH SCHOOL 26%

MAUI HIGH SCHOOL 25%

Giggle Hill can give happiness for a day to all who visit. The picturesque park in Haiku is one big playground set on one giant field of pristine grass and in the morning the whole place is in the cool shadow of the enormous hill that sits beside the whole park. Cherished memories are made and happy days are had by the parents, keiki and especially the school kids who come out for fun-filled excursions, provided by schools for K-12 just to give the children a good day to remember. Haiku. (ME)

GIGGLE HILL 64%

MAUI BOTANICAL GARDENS 13%

KEOPUOLANI PARK 10%