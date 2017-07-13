MauiTime Best of Maui 2017: Best Male Grom on Maui: Dylan Sloan

BEST MALE GROM

DYLAN SLOAN

Readers voted Dylan Sloan the best grom in 2016, and they still agree with that assessment this year. He’s already placed high in or won a series of contests, including a fourth place finish in the Boys 9-10 shortboard division and fifth place in the Boys longboard division at the Pohai Na Keiki Nalu at Launiupoko in January. “The future is very bright for this grom,” we said last year, and it’s still very true. You can follow him on Instagram at @_dylan_sloan. (AP)

DYLAN SLOAN 24%

ELI HANNEMAN 20%

CHASE BURNES 9%