MauiTime Best of Maui 2017: Best Locals Beach on Maui: Big Beach

BEST LOCALS BEACH

BIG BEACH

There’s no surprise as to why MauiTime readers prefer to spend their leisure time at Big Beach in Makena. It’s a huge stretch of sand with crystal clear water. Even better, the surrounding terrain blocks out the closest South Maui resort, making the place seem serene and isolated. Of course, the waves that crash here can get ferocious (we’ve heard lifeguards refer to them as “potentially life-changing”), meaning only people already confident in the water should bodysurf here. 6600 Makena Rd. (AP)

BIG BEACH 19%

BABY BEACH 14%

BALDWIN COVE 9%