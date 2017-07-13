MauiTime Best of Maui 2017: Best Local Waterwoman on Maui: Paige Alms

LOCAL WATERWOMAN

PAIGE ALMS

Oh, you didn’t know that the real Wonder Woman lives on Maui? Yah, she does and her name is Paige Alms. A BIG shout out goes to her for being voted best local waterwoman on Maui for 2017. Loved by her Maui community so much, this renaissance woman of the ocean is self-taught and makes surfing look like it’s an easy sport. She’s been big wave surfing since she was a teenager, and now she’s become the first-ever women’s champion of the Peahi Challenge. Congrats Paige! You are the BOMB. Paigealms.com. (AM)

PAIGE ALMS 43%

LAUREN SPALDING 8%

TATIANA HOWARD 6%