MauiTime Best of Maui 2017: Best Local Waterman on Maui: Kai Lenny

LOCAL WATERMAN

KAI LENNY

Kai Lenny never ceases to amaze the world with his innate skills on the water. Our readers most definitely agree because they’ve voted him best local waterman for two years in a row. At just 24 years old, Kai has won numerous event titles in surfing, SUP, windsurfing, kitesurfing and more. With sponsors like Naish, Red Bull, Nike, Hurley and GoPro, possibilities seem endless for this Maui athlete. If you haven’t yet watched Kai foilboarding, check out his channel on YouTube. Twitter.com/kai_lenny. (AM)

KAI LENNY 45%

ZANE SCHWEITZER 13%

ARCHIE KALEPA 5%