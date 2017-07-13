MauiTime Best of Maui 2017: Best Local Surfer on Maui: Matt Meola

LOCAL SURFER

MATT MEOLA

Maui boy Matt Meola is our readers’ favorite local surfer. Hey, why not? This guy is like a gymnast in the water. How does he even do those crazy stunts? He’s world renowned for accelerating the expected levels for extreme aerial surfing, and this guy is really good. He also has this pretty sick tendency to land stuff that seems virtually impossible (flips, spins and all that stuff that you don’t know how to do). The Coconut Wireless says that Matt also likes to hunt and fish. Ever since he submitted his video clip to Taylor Steele’s 2012 Innersection Surf Video filmmaking contest, this guy has been performing magic tricks all over the world’s oceans. @Mattmeola. (AM)

MATT MEOLA 24%

IAN WALSH 22%

DUSTIN PAYNE 6%