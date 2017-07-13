MauiTime Best of Maui 2017: Best Local Crowdfunding Project on Maui: Trucker Dukes

LOCAL CROWDFUNDING PROJECT

TRUCKER DUKES

The most amazing local crowdfunding project of 2017 most definitely goes to Trucker Dukes. Even without the input of the MauiTime readers, we all knew this was the win. Have you ever seen any community in the world ever reach out and support a child? Like this? Never. Trucker Dukes and his family received support from all over the country; American families who felt the need to reinforce support for a Maui babe, first responders from all over our country, all people and caregivers affected by cancer, the beautiful Ho’okipa community at large, close family and friends and total and complete strangers. This best of Maui post is sending out a huge Maui heart, bursting with love for Trucker Dukes and his family. (AM)

TRUCKER DUKES 29%

HOSPICE MAUI 20%

SURFRIDERS 7%