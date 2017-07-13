MauiTime Best of Maui 2017: Best Local Coach on Maui: Jud Lau

LOCAL COACH

JUD LAU

For the second year in a row, Jud Lau has been awarded Maui’s best local coach. Of course he has! Jud is not only an awesome surfer, but he brings his skills and passions directly to Maui’s community and youth. Alway has. Remember Hana Highway Surf Company? Yeah, that was him and his amazing wife doing their thing in Paia. Jud Lau coaches surfing to Maui groms at Ho’okipa (look for the black van), he’s an excellent board shaper (look for the lau lau icon) and he’s so dedicated to Maui’s youth. A big mahalo goes out to Uncle Squiddy and his hysterical Maui surf forecasts. Follow @judlausurfboards on Instagram for more. (AM)

JUD LAU 17%

KAUHANE LUUWAI 8%

AMANDA FURGUIELE 5%