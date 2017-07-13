MauiTime Best of Maui 2017: Best Local Big Wave Surfer on Maui: Billy Kemper

LOCAL BIG WAVE SURFER

BILLY KEMPER

Billy Kemper isn’t just the 2017 Big Wave Awards Billabong Ride of the Year winner (that’s the top honor), he’s also been voted Maui’s favorite local big wave surfer by our awesome readers. That’s more important, right? LOL. Anyway, Maui boy Billy Kemper was born and raised surfing Ho‘okipa Beach Park and has been a long-time constant in the line-up on famous North Shore surf breaks on Oahu. Raised surfing with the pioneers of Jaws-Peahi when they were mainly just tow-in surfing, he was also at the forefront of the progression of paddling into the massive Jaws surf break. He’s also a nice family man. @Billykemper. (AM)

BILLY KEMPER 38%

ALBEE LAYER 25%

MARCIO FREIRE 13%