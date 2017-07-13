MauiTime Best of Maui 2017: Best Hike on Maui: Twin Falls

BEST HIKE
TWIN FALLS
When it comes to accessibility, natural beauty and fun, Twin Falls is an easy choice for Maui’s Best Hike. Located off Hana Highway at Mile Marker 2 in Haiku, Twin Falls offers a breezy 1.5 mile hike through lush terrain, rewarded by waterfalls and swimming holes. Port-a-potties are available, and a fruit stand flanks the main trail entrance, with refreshments like fresh coconut water and banana/pineapple popsicles on stalks of sugarcane. Haiku. (SC)
TWIN FALLS 16%
WAIHE‘E RIDGE TRAIL 14%
BAMBOO FOREST 14%
