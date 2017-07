BEST HIGH SCHOOL SPIRIT

LAHAINALUNA HIGH SCHOOL

Gooooooo, Lahainaluna High School! Once again your school spirit has lifted the spirit of Maui and the people have spoken. You are once again the people’s top choice and the winner for Best High School Spirit. Continue to do what you are doing and represent your school. Congratulations! 980 Lahainaluna Rd. (LK)

LAHAINALUNA HIGH SCHOOL 30%

BALDWIN HIGH SCHOOL 26%

MAUI HIGH SCHOOL 25%