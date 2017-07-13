MauiTime Best of Maui 2017: Best Fitness Club on Maui: Anytime Fitness

BEST FITNESS CLUB

ANYTIME FITNESS

They make it easy for you. Your winner for Best Fitness Club, Anytime Fitness, is open 24/7, so you can fit in your workout routine regardless of whatever crazy schedule you might have. Their facilities are clean and bright, with a wide variety of new equipment, and professional staff on hand to provide guidance or an encouraging smile when you most need it. Makawao and Wailuku; Anytimefitness.com. (SC)

ANYTIME FITNESS 21%

POWERHOUSE GYM 17%

24-HOUR FITNESS 16%