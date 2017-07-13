MauiTime Best of Maui 2017: Best Female Grom on Maui: Erin Brooks

BEST FEMALE GROM

ERIN BROOKS

Because MauiTime readers more or less split their votes for best grom between Sloan and Erin Brooks, we decided that it was only fair to split the category into male and female groms, which we’ll make official on next year’s ballot. That being said, it’s clear why Brooks is so popular with MauiTime readers. And she doesn’t limit herself to surfing waves, either. Earlier this month she placed second at the Volcom Skate Mash at the Lahaina Skate Park. You can follow her on Instagram at @erinbrookssurf. (AP)

ERIN BROOKS 12%

JAELYNN NOBRIGA 6%