MauiTime Best of Maui 2017: Best County Park on Maui: Kalama Beach Park

BEST COUNTY PARK

KALAMA BEACH PARK

Seriously? There are sooo many worthy county parks on Maui, and you chose Kalama? Was it the whale statue? Tell us it was the big whale statue, and it’ll be cool. Well, sorta cool–Kalama is right on the ocean, sure, has a skating rink, but it’s placement across the street from the Triangle in Kihei means that it’s not exactly a quiet place to relax. For that, it’s better to go to Kepaniwai Park in Iao Valley. Even Keopuolani Park in Kahului, last year’s winner, is a far superior choice, given that’s massive and offers a huge array of ballfields. 248 N. Kalaheo Ave., Kihei. (AP)

KALAMA BEACH PARK 28%

KEPANIWAI IAO VALLEY 22%

RICE PARK 8%