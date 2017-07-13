MauiTime Best of Maui 2017: Best Children’s Activity on Maui: Maui Ocean Center

BEST CHILDREN’S ACTIVITY

MAUI OCEAN CENTER

Established in 1998, Maui Ocean Center champions “understanding, wonder and respect for Hawaii’s marine life.” It has more than 60 indoor and outdoor exhibits, including a 750,000-gallon Open Ocean Aquarium with a 54-foot walk through tunnel, means fun and exploration for the whole family. Kids will enjoy seeing its tropical fishes, turtles, sharks and stingrays up close, as well as the touch tanks, interactive presentations, and behind-the-scenes tours by naturalists. 192 Ma‘alaea Rd.; Mauioceancenter.com. (SC)

MAUI OCEAN CENTER 19%

OCEAN CAMP PWF 10%

MONKEYPOD ART STUDIO 7%