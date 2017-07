BEST BARBECUING BEACH

KAMAOLE BEACH III

For the George Foreman of beach parks, look no further than Kamaole Beach III, voted Best Barbecuing Beach this year by MauiTime readers. With 22 picnic tables and at least eight grills, Kam III makes sure you and your family cook up a feast that follows the famine that is a Day at the Beach, and its spacious 10 acres affords that you don’t smoke everybody out. S. Kihei Rd. (SC)

KAMAOLE BEACH III 31%

LAUNIUPOKO 11%

KAMAOLE BEACH II 10%