MauiTime Best of Maui 2017: Best Amateur Surfer on Maui: Cody Young

BEST AMATEUR SURFER

CODY YOUNG

Great choice. He’s from Makawao, went to King KeKaulike High and grew up surfing the North Shore. Selected for the Hawaii Surf Team, he’s exceeded expectations. His sponsors include Kazuma Surfboards, Quiksilver, Dakine, Arnette, Mokulele Airlines and Hi-Tech. In fact, Kazuma Surfboards has called Young “one of the most talented young surfers to ever come out of Maui” and that Kazuma founder Matt Kinoshita “believes that Cody will be the next ‘Dusty Payne.’” High praise indeed, but so far he’s delivered–in fact, last month he placed second in his shortboard division at the 2017 USA Surfing Championship. You can follow his international adventures through Instagram (@cody_young_). (AP)

CODY YOUNG 17%

DANTE SILVA 11%

LOGAN BEDIAMOL 4%